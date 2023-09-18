Belgium forward Jeremy Doku embraces composure on the ball at Manchester City

Manchester City forward Jeremy Doku has revealed his growing composure on the ball as a key lesson from his experiences with the Premier League champions.

Following his move from Rennes, the Ghanaian, who plays for Belgium, has quickly adapted to life at the club, and his performance in his debut game against Fulham provided valuable insights.

The Antwerp-born winger scored his debut goal for the European champions who beat West Ham 3-1 on Sunday at the London stadium.

Reflecting on his progress, Doku remarked, "From the last game [Fulham], I learned that you have to be calm. The massive thing is to not lose the ball - I can still improve on that. It’s about being calm on the ball and having confidence, and I want to keep improving on that but today was a success."

The talented winger expressed his delight in playing alongside his new teammates, emphasizing that they are even better in person than on television. Doku said, "It’s a pleasure [playing with new teammates]. I like to play with them, of course. On TV they are very good, but in real life, they are even better."

Doku's commitment to improving his game and his positive rapport with his fellow players bode well for Manchester City's future prospects in the Premier League and beyond.