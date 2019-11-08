Ben Acheampong set to join a new club in Egypt

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Acheampong could join a new club in Egypt during the winter transfer window.

The former Asante Kotoko striker left the North African country after he was sentenced to three years in jail following a legal wrangling between him and his agent.

His agent Wael al-Kharbatawi has disclosed the player is expected in coming next month to make a move to a new club in the country.

This comes after the two parties amicably solved their differences.

"The player will be in Cairo next month and he will move to one of the central clubs in the leagues," Kharbatawi told FilGoal.com.

"I reconciled with the Ghanaian player through Magdy Abdel Ghani, president of the Association of Professional Players," he added.

"I gave up my case against the player, after I got a three-year sentence."

Acheampong played six times for Zamalek, scoring two times and spent sometime on loan at Petrojet.