Benab FC secure 10th consecutive victory in history-making win over Kumasi City

Benab FC continued their impressive run of form on Saturday as they secured their 10th successive victory in a hard-fought 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Kumasi City in Division Two league.

The "EverythingByGod" side got off to a dream start as young attacker Prince Balladom opened the scoring just five minutes into the game. Balladom finished off a rebound to score his third goal of the campaign. However, Kumasi City responded seven minutes later after Kudus headed the ball into his own net, levelling the score.

After the break, Benab FC kept pushing for the winner, putting a lot of pressure on the visitors. Taylor was denied by a wonderful save from Kumasi City's goalkeeper before Alhassan blasted his shot wide. Benab finally took the lead on the 67th minute through youngster Umar Nuhu, who headed home a cross from Abdul Rashid to restore Benab's lead.

Despite late pressure from the visitors, Benab held on to their lead until the final whistle to secure their 10th successive victory. The win takes Benab closer to sealing a spot in the upcoming middle League.

Benab FC currently leads second-place team Kharis Sports Academy by nine points with just three games left to play. This latest win also marks the first time in the club's history that they have secured 10 successive victories, which is a remarkable achievement for the team. The club's fans and officials are ecstatic with the team's recent performances and are hoping for more success in the near future.