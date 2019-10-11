Benevento Calcio defender Bright Gyamfi to fill in Maggio’s position against Perugia

Benevento Calcio right-back Bright Gyamfi is in line to fill in the void left by suspended captain Cristian Maggio when they lock horns against Perugia in the Italian Serie B.

The Sorcerers will go into the fixture without their inspirational skipper Maggio after the former SS Napoli right-back was sent off in their 1-0 win against Spezia last weekend.

According to Ottopagine, coach Fillipo Inzaghi has settled on Gyamfi to fill in the position when they host Perugia at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito on Saturday, October 19.

The 23-year-old has excelled in the two appearances he has churned out this term, and will be looking to continue his personal run of not tasting defeat at the club in the ongoing campaign.

He made his season bow in the side’s 2-0 win over Cittadella and also the goalless draw at Pisa.

The Ghanaian defender enjoyed full throttle in those two games.

Benevento are flying high on the league standings with 15 points after 7 seven round of games.