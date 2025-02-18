Benfica eye free agent Serge Aurier to bolster injury-hit defence

Portuguese giants Benfica have reportedly set their sights on experienced Ivorian right-back Serge Aurier as they seek reinforcements amid an injury crisis.

According to A Bola, the 31-year-old free agent is seen as an ideal solution to fill the void left by injuries to key defenders, including Alexander Baah, Fredrik Aursnes, and Thomas Araujo.

Aurier, who has previously played for Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur, boasts extensive experience at the highest level.

His availability outside the transfer window makes him a viable option for Benfica, who are looking to strengthen their squad while competing for both the Primeira Liga title and Champions League success.

While no deal has been finalised, discussions are expected in the coming.