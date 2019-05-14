Benfica officials meet Sports Minister over Soccer Academy to be built in Ghana

Officials from Portuguese giants Benfica and Licensed football agent Seedorf Asante met the Sports Ministry over a proposed Soccer Academy to be built in Ghana.

Benfica are set to build a Soccer Academy in Ghana which will serve the whole of Africa.

The project will be spearheaded by Ghanaian licensed FIFA agent Seedorf Asante, who is partnering the club for it's first major work in Africa.

The academy will be named Seedorf Socerlink Academy and Agency. It will serve as a point of spotting talents for Benfica as well as develop young players into professionals.

Seedorf Asante, led the delegation which included C.E.O of Global Football Fernando Mendes, Benfica youth team coach David Manuel and one of the club's Director Luis Miguel to meet the Sports Ministry.

The meeting focused on how to promote soccer in children at younger ages and help them grow their talents professionally.

The Ministry pledged it's unending support and has an action plan to engage all the stakeholders and policy makers to make the Academy the best in Africa

Customized Benfica Jerseys were presented to the President and Minister of Sports Minister.