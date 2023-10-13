Benin referees to officiate Ghana's clash with Guinea Bissau in Women's U-20 World Cup qualifiers

Confederation of African Football (CAF) have appointed Benin's experienced referee, Laurent Offin Kayode, to officiate the contest between Ghana U-20 Women’s national team and their counterparts from Guinea Bissau this weekend.

The match, scheduled for Saturday, October 14, holds immense significance as it serves as the second leg of the U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier, set to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Laurent Offin Kayode will be supported by compatriots Sonia Emilie Prisca Louis and Djaria Bio Bangana Yacoubou as assistant referees, while Zongbossi Beatrice Gouchoedou will assume the role of the fourth official.

This esteemed group of officials from Benin are poised to oversee a well-regulated and competitive game. Ayishat Falode from Nigeria has been designated as the match commissioner.

The Black Princesses will go into the game holding a commanding lead following their convincing 3-0 win secured during the first leg secured a resounding 3-0 victory against their opponents placing them in a favourable position to progress further in the qualifiers.

The team are keen to maintain their winning streak and earn a coveted spot in the upcoming tournament.