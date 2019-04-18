Beninois giants Buffles FC de Borgou capture Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Hardy Menz

Ghanaian youngster Isaac Hardy Menz has joined Beninois giants Buffles FC de Borgou, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

Menz was spotted by the Parakou based club when a Selected Side from Ghana toured in Benin to play some training matches.

The talented midfielder completed his move last week and went ahead to make his debut on Wednesday in a league match against Béké FC.

Menz also played 88 minutes for the Buffaloes last Sunday when they beat ASVO 1-0 at away.

The former Verum Ipsum Academy star is the third player to join the Beninois champions after Eric Dupey and James Asare who were all spotted from the Selected Side.