Beninois giants Buffles FC de Borgou capture Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Hardy Menz

Published on: 18 April 2019
Isaac Hardy Menz

Ghanaian youngster Isaac Hardy Menz has joined Beninois giants Buffles FC de Borgou, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

Menz was spotted by the Parakou based club when a Selected Side from Ghana toured in Benin to play some training matches.

The talented midfielder completed his move last week and went ahead to make his debut on Wednesday in a league match against Béké FC.

Menz also played 88 minutes for the Buffaloes last Sunday when they beat ASVO 1-0 at away.

The former Verum Ipsum Academy star is the third player to join the Beninois champions after Eric Dupey and James Asare who were all spotted from the Selected Side.

