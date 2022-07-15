Benjamin Afutu will consider Hearts of Oak if they make an offer - Agent

Daniel Tackie, the agent for Benjamin Afutu has disclosed that he will consider a return to Hearts of Oak for his client.

The combative midfielder left the Phobians at the end of last season after all efforts to get him to extend his contract broken down.

The 27-year-old joined Egyptian side Eastern Company SC on a four-year deal as a free agent after leaving Hearts of Oak.

Benjamin Afutu has terminated his contract and is currently back in Ghana. According to his agent the club failed to honor their part of the deal.

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM Daniel Tackie disclosed why his client as returned to Ghana: “Afutu was Eastern Company’s best player but the club is unprofessional, they weren’t paying Afutu that’s why the player is back to Ghana, we will consider Hearts Of Oak if they approach my player officially,” .