Benjamin Asare commends Hearts of Oak fans for expressing their grievances in a civil manner

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has praised the club’s supporters for the way they express their frustrations and called for patience as the Ghana Premier League resumes.

The Phobians have not had a great start to the current season after losing their opening two games and had some tough periods.

The league was suspended following the tragic death of Francis Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley, during Hearts of Oak’s Matchday 19 fixture against Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park II.

Hearts of Oak will return to action against Young Apostles on matchday 23, with the game set to take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Saturday at 18:00 GMT.

Ahead of the match, Asare acknowledged the passion of the fans and lauded their way of showing frustration.

“The love they show us during games and the way they voice their frustrations is very commendable,” he told Hearts TV.

He also emphasized the importance of staying united as the team fights for positive results.

“Football is full of mistakes, and you don’t always get the results you expect. But the way the fans express their grievances because they want good results is good. However, they must be patient.”

Hearts of Oak are currently fourth on the league table with 33 points.