Benjamin Asare, Kwame Opoku and Razak Simpson named in Black Stars squad for Unity Cup in London

Ghana Premier League trio Benjamin Asare, Razak Simpson and Kwame Opoku have all been handed a call-up to Black Stars camp for the Unity Cup to be staged in London this month.

The three players left the shores of Ghana on Friday night for London ahead of the maiden edition of the friendly tournament.

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Asare, who made his debut for the Black Stars in the team's back-to-back wins during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March, has become a mainstay in the team.

Asare left the country after helping his side to record a 3-1 win.

Simpson's Nations FC are top of the Ghana Premier League at the moment, but the team will be without the services of their hardworking defender for their game against Samartex this weekend.

Opoku, who has also been a great addition to the Asante Kotoko team, will also miss the game against Bibiani GoldStars this weekend.

Ghana will face Nigeria on May 28 in their first game at the tournament at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium. One of the two teams will play in the third-place playoff game before the final on May 31.

The team is expected to officially open camp on Sunday, May 25. The upcoming games form part of Black Stars' preparations for their upcoming game against Chad and Mali in the Matchday 7 and 8 games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September.