Benjamin Asare urges Hearts of Oak fans to back team in season finale

Published on: 07 June 2025
Benjamin Asare

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper and captain Benjamin Asare has called on fans to support the team in their final league game of the season against Samartex.

After a difficult and inconsistent campaign, Hearts have picked up some good results in recent matches, bringing hope to their supporters.

Asare, who has been a key figure for the team, shared a heartfelt message ahead of Sunday’s match.

"To every Hearts of Oak fan, thank you for standing with us through every high and low this season. As we head into our final game against Samartex, we are not just playing for points, we are playing for pride, for the badge, and for you. Let's finish strong, together. See you on Sunday. Let's make it count," he said.

The match will mark the end of what has been a challenging season for the Phobians, but a strong finish could lift spirits and set a positive tone for the next campaign.

Fans are expected to turn up in numbers to support the team.

