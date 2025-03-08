Benjamin Asare urges Hearts of Oak fans to be patient as they take on Young Apostles

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has called on the club’s supporters to remain patient as the Ghana Premier League resumes.

The league was suspended following the tragic death of Francis Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley, during Matchday 19 against Nsoatreman FC. With football set to return, Hearts of Oak will face Young Apostles on Saturday in a Matchday 23 fixture at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 GMT.

Speaking ahead of the match, the Phobians' captain urged fans to continue supporting the team while showing patience.

“The love they show us during games and the way they voice out their frustrations is commendable,” he told Hearts TV.

“I’ll urge them to be patient with the team if they have issues with us because football is full of mistakes. You don’t always get the results you expect.”

Asare emphasized the importance of starting the league’s resumption on a strong note.

“We have to take our games seriously so that on Saturday, we can achieve the needed results,” he added.

Hearts of Oak currently sit 4th in the league standings with 33 points.