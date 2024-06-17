Benjamin Asare wins GPL Golden Glove despite Great Olympics' relegation

Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare wins the Ghana Premier League (GPL) Golden Glove award after keeping the most clean sheets this season.

Asare was a standout performer for Great Olympics, maintaining 16 clean sheets (or 17, including the game RTU forfeited).

Despite his efforts, it wasn't enough to save the club from relegation.

He played every game for Olympics, earning Man of the Match honours multiple times.

Asare kept clean sheets against champions Samartex, Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, and CAF Confederation Cup semifinalist Dreams FC.

Sadly, his heroics weren't enough as Olympics suffered relegation after a dramatic final day. The club finished with 44 points, just one short of safety.

Their attack, which scored only 27 goals in 34 games, was a key factor in their downfall.

While the defence was solid, conceding the fewest goals in the league, the lack of offensive firepower proved costly.

Asare’s outstanding performances have attracted interest from several top clubs, setting the stage for a potential move to a higher level.