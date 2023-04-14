Benjamin Bature commends King Faisal officials for choice of Dr. Kwame Kyei Sport Complex

King Faisal striker Benjamin Bature has hailed officials of the club for their decision to switch to the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex in Abrankese as venue for their home matches.

The FA in February approved the request of the club to play the remainder of their home matches at Abrankese.

The 'Insha Allah Boys' have injected life into their Premier League campaign since they bagan life at their adopted home grounds. They edged out Aduana Stars on penalties to progress into the semis of the FA Cup at the same venue.

"The pitch has really helped us a lot and I want to say a very big thank you to Dr. Kwame Kyei for accepting us on this field. It was a good decision to play at home here because it helped us to pick ourselves up. We feel at home here. And we thank our supporters for standing by us through the hard times and motivating us as well," Bature told Kessben Sports.

King Faisal will welcome Dreams FC to the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex for their next league game on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

By Suleman Asante

