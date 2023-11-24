Benjamin Bature declares Medeama 'not worried' ahead of Al Ahly clash in CAF Champions League

Medeama forward Benjamin Bature says his team is not worried ahead of their clash against African giants Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League.

The Yellow and Mauves will be making their first appearance in the group stage of the competition against the record holders of the championship on Saturday night.

However, Benjamin Bature, while acknowledging the toughness of the task ahead believes Medeama equally have the quality to rub shoulders with the top brass in the competition.

“We are not worried going into Al Ahly’s game," Bature said. "We are all players just that their level is on a high and that's how everyone sees it”

“Al Ahly is a good team, but we are going to play football and we are not under their shadows.” While acknowledging the difficulty of the upcoming game, he expresses confidence that Medeama is mentally prepared to secure a positive result.

“Truth be told, it’s a very difficult game for us but we’ve psyched to earn a positive result,” he said.

"Medeama's path to the Champions League group stage has been historic, eliminating Remo Stars and Horoya AC in the qualification rounds.