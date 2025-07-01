Benjamin Henrichs nears return from injury with eyes on leadership role at RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig are preparing for the Bundesliga season with renewed hope as Benjamin Henrichs edges closer to a full comeback.

The 28-year-old German-Ghanaian defender, who tore his Achilles tendon just before Christmas, has been making steady strides in recovery and is expected to rejoin team training soon.

Henrichs, known for his tactical intelligence and flexibility on the pitch, has been sharing progress updates online, signalling his strong desire to return stronger than ever. Leipzig sporting director Marcel SchÃ¤fer shared the club’s positive outlook, stating, “We are very confident that he will be fit again for the start of training. If it takes a little longer, that wouldn't be a problem either.”

More than just a dependable performer, Henrichs is set to play a key leadership role within the squad. His ability to communicate fluently in several languages and his team-first attitude make him invaluable, especially when integrating new players.

With the Bundesliga season fast approaching, Leipzig are counting on Henrichs not only to defend their backline but to guide the dressing room too.