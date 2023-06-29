Benjamin Mendy's claim of sleeping with 10,000 women revealed in court

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is on trial at Chester Crown Court, accused of raping a young woman and attempting to rape another woman.

The jury has been told that Mendy allegedly attacked a 24-year-old woman at his £4m mansion in Cheshire in October 2020, and also assaulted a 29-year-old woman at his home two years prior. Mendy, 28, denies both charges.

During the trial, the jury heard that Mendy told the first woman, "It's fine, I've had sex with 10,000 women" after allegedly raping her. The court was told that Mendy had parties and social gatherings at his home in Mottram St Andrew, where both male and female guests were present.

The prosecution argued that Mendy took advantage of the two women at different times. The first woman referred to as woman A, met Mendy in a nightclub in Barcelona in late 2017 and later visited his home with a friend. In the morning, while she was showering, Mendy allegedly entered the bathroom uninvited and attempted to rape her on the bed despite her protests.

The second woman, referred to as woman B, was invited back to Mendy's house with her friends after a night out in Alderley Edge. She alleges that Mendy took her phone, led her to his locked bedroom, and told her to undress. Despite her objections, Mendy allegedly raped her from behind, stating, "It's fine. I've had sex with 10,000 women."

The court heard that Mendy had been acquitted of sexual offences alleged by other women in a previous trial earlier this year. The current trial focuses on the charges of rape and attempted rape that the previous jury was unable to reach verdicts on.

The defence maintains that any sexual contact Mendy had with the women was consensual. The trial continues at Chester Crown Court, and the jury of six women and six men has been instructed to base their decision solely on the evidence presented in court.