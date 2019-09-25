Benjamin Tetteh denies spitting on Slavia Prague captain in Prague derby

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh has rejected accusations that he spit on Slavia Prague captain Tomas Soucek in the Prague derby over the weekend.

The Sparta Prague attacker was accused of spitting on Soucek as his side lost 3-0 at home.

Tetteh lost his cool committed an awful foul in the 82nd minute and received his marching orders from the referee. An altercation ensued after the referee's decision with Soucek choking Tetteh from his lungs.

Tetteh invader did not like that and was supposed to spit on Soucek.

"Suk (Souček) told him something, and Tetteh, who was sitting on the ground, cursed him and then spit on him," Coufal said.

But the 22-year-old dismissed Coufal's accusation through Sparta's spokesman Ondrej Kasik. "Soucek ran to him and vulgarly scolded our player, then exchanged opinions. We talked to Tetteh about the situation and he told us that he did not spit on Soucek," Kasik told iDNES.cz.

The incident is unlikely to be dealt with by the Football League Disciplinary Commission because Tetteh's alleged spitting on Soucek was not captured by television cameras, nor was the referee and delegate informed about it in the match reports.