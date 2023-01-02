Benjamin Tetteh: Ghana forward admits he could have done better at Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor

Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh admits he could have done better during his spell at Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor.

The 25-year-old, who is currently on the books of English side Hull City, scored 25 goals in 60 matches across all competitions.

The 7th-time capped Ghana international played for the Turkish side between 2020-222 before joining English Championship side Hull City.

Despite delivering in Yeni Malatyaspor shirt over the two year period, the Ghanaian says he could have done better.

“If I had worked harder, I could have done way better. I didn’t take it too easy [in Turkey] but I just didn’t do enough for myself,” he said on Star Connect.

“That was the inspiration for coming to England because there you go hard or you go home. Because after I terminated my contract with Malatyaspor I could have gone to Arabia or anywhere I wanted but when the offer came from England I was like ‘okay’.

He added: “I wasn’t because when I was in Sparta [Prague], I had quite a number of Premier League clubs that wanted me but there were management issues so it couldn’t happen.”