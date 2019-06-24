Benjamin Tetteh: Ghanaian grabs brace for Spartak Prague in friendly win over Benešov

Spartak Prague striker Benjamin Tetteh bagged a brace in the side's 3-1 win over Benešov in a friendly at the weekend.

The 21-year-old scored in the sixth and ninth minutes with Ondřej Zahuste adding the third in the 45th minute.

Michael Azilinon scored the consolation for the third-tier side.

Tetteh is back at pre-season amid growing reports surrounding his long-term future.

The former Ghana Under-20 striker has been heavily linked with a move away from the club with a number of English clubs believed to be interested.

Turkish giants Galatasary were heavily linked with the tall striker while a number of unnamed French clubs are reported to be monitoring his situation.

Tetteh, a Ghana Under-23 striker, scored 11 goals in 32 matches for Prague last season.