Benjamin Tetteh: Ghanaian grabs brace for Spartak Prague in friendly win over Benešov

Spartak Prague striker Benjamin Tetteh bagged a brace in the side's 3-1 win over Benešov in a friendly at the weekend.
The 21-year-old scored in the sixth and ninth minutes with Ondřej Zahuste adding the third in the 45th minute.
Michael Azilinon scored the consolation for the third-tier side.
Tetteh is back at pre-season amid growing reports surrounding his long-term future.
The former Ghana Under-20 striker has been heavily linked with a move away from the club with a number of English clubs believed to be interested.
Turkish giants Galatasary were heavily linked with the tall striker while a number of unnamed French clubs are reported to be monitoring his situation.
Tetteh, a Ghana Under-23 striker, scored 11 goals in 32 matches for Prague last season.