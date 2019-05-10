Benjamin Tetteh on the radar of EPL clubs

Ghana and Sparta Prague striker Benjamin Tetteh has received offers from clubs in the English Premier League according to his agent.

The agent by name Zika, confirmed that there were offers for his player during the January transfer window but his club didn’t allow him to move.

“Clubs are watching him. On the other hand, if he stays in Sparta, nothing bad will happen, ”, Zika told the media.

Reports indicate that the club will accept any good offer for the striker in the summer.

The 21-year old has seen his form dip in the latter part of the season after having a blistering start during the beginning of the season.

He has scored 11 goals in 28 matches for Sparta Prague this season.

Tetteh was invited to the Black Meteors team that played against Gabon in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.