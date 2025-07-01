Benjamin Tetteh seals permanent move to NK Maribor

Slovenian outfit NK Maribor have announced the signing of Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh on a permanent deal.

The Ghana international signed a two-year deal to complete his move from French side FC Metz after a successful loan spell.

Tetteh joined Maribor on an initial loan deal in January 2025 and ended the campaign with 11 goals in 19 leagues games.

"This time he will not be with us on loan, but as a full member. The mission was successful, after great efforts by the club's management, Benjamin Tetteh is returning to Ljudski vrt from Metz. He signed a two-year contract, the jersey with No. 30 has a new/old owner," wrote the club after completing the deal.

Head of Football Operations at NK Maribor expressed delight in the capture of Tetteh, praising the qualities of the ex-Ghana U20 star.

“Benji is not only a great player, but also a person with a strong character. His return, which Acun IlÄ±calÄ± gave to the club and our fans, means a lot to everyone who loves this club. Now is the time for everyone â€” players, coaching staff, staff and fans â€” to come together, work even harder than ever and achieve 17 together," he said.

The lanky forward has enormous experience playing in Europe, having featured in some of the best leagues in the world including England and France.