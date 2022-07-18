Benjamin Tetteh: Several clubs interested in signing Ghana striker

Yeni Malatyaspor coach Cihat Arslan says striker Benjamin Tetteh is close to leaving the Turkish club as several clubs are interested in the Ghanaian.

Ghanasoccernet understands that Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have made a substantial offer for the attacker, but Arslan claims that clubs in Russia and England are also interested.

“Benjamin Tetteh is not training with us right now. He went to the national team. A player who doesn't like training. He has suitors and will likely leave the team. The decision mechanism will work together with the new management," he said.

"Teams from Russia and Saudi Arabia, especially Hull City, are interested in our player. If the transfer takes place, our club will open up financially," he added.

The former Tudu Mighty Jets striker officially transferred to Yeni Malatyaspor from Sparta Prague in 2021.

He scored seven goals and provided four assists last season.