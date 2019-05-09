Benjamin Tetteh's agent claims several English clubs are watching the Sparta Prague striker

A number of English clubs are interested in Sparta Prague striker Benjamin Tetteh, his agent has claimed.

The 21-year-old is reportedly being tracked by a number of clubs after an impressive run of form for the Czech side.

The Ghana U-23 striker has been on the radar of several English clubs and had been linked with Wolves and Burnley following his form this season in the Czech topflight league with Sparta Prague.

The player's agent Zika has confirmed a number of clubs are watching him.

"The clubs are watching him. On the other hand, if he stays in Sparta, nothing bad will happen." he said

It's unclear which of the English suitors are serious about his signature.

The powerful forward who is also adept on the floor has scored 11 goals in 28 appearances for Sparta Prague this season and has already been the subject of an 8million euros bid by Turkish side Galatasaray.