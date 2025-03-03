Benni McCarthy confirmed Kenya head coach ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers

South African legend Benni McCarthy has been appointed as the head coach of the Kenya national football team, taking on the role with just three weeks to prepare for two vital World Cup qualifiers later this month.

The 47-year-old former Man United strikers coach signed a contract with the Kenya Football Federation, which had been under consideration since December.

Joining McCarthy on the coaching staff are Vasili Manousakis, former head coach of Richards Bay, and Moeneeb Josephs, a notable former goalkeeper for South Africa and Orlando Pirates.

The trio will make their debut as they lead the Harambee Stars in contests against Gambia away and Gabon at home.

The specific dates and venues for these qualifiers have yet to be confirmed, but both matches are critical for Kenya's ambitions of securing their first-ever World Cup spot.

Currently, Kenya sits fourth in Group F with five points from four matches, trailing leaders Ivory Coast by five points.

McCarthy, who previously served on Erik ten Hag's coaching staff at Manchester United, has a strong coaching background, having coached teams like Cape Town City and AmaZulu.

His impressive playing career includes winning the UEFA Champions League with Porto and holding the record for most goals scored for Bafana Bafana with 31.