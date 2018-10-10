Benson Anang's stunning strike for MSK Zilina against Senica FK nominated for Goal of the Month in Slovakia

Benson Anang's belter against Senica FK has been nominated for the Slovakian Fortuna Liga Goal of the Month for September.

From a tight angle, the budding Ghanaian right-back struck a sweet first-time 40-yard to record his first goal for the Shoshons.

The goal is one of five up for the monthly gong, with strikes from the likes of Sered FK's Nikolas Gataric, Moha Rharsalla of Slovan Bratislava, ZiON Moravce's Christopher Maduka Udeh and Krsiti Qose of Ruzomberok also nominated.

The 18-year-old joined MSK Zilina on a five-year deal with the Stadion pod Dubnom outfit in the summer from Teshie-based Teshie-based side New Life Academy.