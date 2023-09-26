Bereaved Nana Kofi Babil returns for Medeama against Horoya

Medeama FC have received a significant boost as winger Nana Kofi Babil returns to the team ahead of their crucial CAF Champions League clash against Horoya this weekend.

Babil had been granted leave by the club to attend his late father's funeral, causing him to miss the Ghana Premier League match against Aduana FC.

Babil's presence was sorely missed in the game against Aduana FC, which Medeama lost 2-0, leaving the reigning champions without a win in two league games.

However, the winger has now rejoined the team and is set to travel with them to Guinea for the second leg of the playoff tie in Conakry.

Medeama carry a 3-1 advantage from the first leg, giving them confidence heading into the crucial fixture. With Babil's return, the team hope to secure a positive result in their quest for success in the CAF Champions League.

The match is on Saturday, September 30.