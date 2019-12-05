Berekum Arsenal chief Yakubu Moro apologizes to Dr. Kofi Amoah over 'thief' comments

Bankroller of Berekum Arsenal Alhaji Yakubu Moro has apologized to Normalisation Committee president Dr. Kofi Amoah for labeling him a 'thief'.

Yakubu Moro called the Dr. Amoah a thief over the non payment of a $100,000 from the Globacom arbitration.

But Dr. Amoah was later vindicated after it was confirmed the money has been paid to the FA early this week, with the Berekum Arsenal capo reversing his words and apologizing.

"We expected Dr Kofi Amoah to pay the money, and since he has refund it, I reserve all my comments as we have no issues with him. whatever bad words I told Dr Kofi Amoah he should forgive me and continue his good works," Yakubu said.

The $100,000 was early referred to as the facilitation fees to be handed to the lawyer, who led the FA in the arbitration case.

It was later declared that the money was for the Football Association, which was then credited to their accounts.