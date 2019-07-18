Berekum Arsenal owner Yakubu Moro regrets 'hating' ex-Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi

Berekum Arsenal owner Yakubu Moro is kicking himself for working against Kwesi Nyantakyi as Ghana Football Association after launching a scathing attack on the Normalisation Committee.

Moro is not enthused about the governance style of the Dr Kofi Amoah led committee who have woefully under-performed.

''Dr. Kofi Amoah thinks we are fools that’s why he is taking us for granted, but I don’t blame he and the NC but I blame some football like Cudjoe Fianoo, Oloboi commodore and Micky Charles who are supporting him because of their selfish gains. That was why he took them to Egypt,'' he told Happy FM.

''Kwesi Nyantakyi is far better than Dr. Kofi Amoah. Things were not bad like this when Nyantakyi was around. I was one of those against Nyantakyi and I have regretted that decision.

''I will take legal action against Dr. Kofi Amoah if he doesn’t pay me the money he promised for playing the special competition. He should get ready to face me in court because I must get my money.''