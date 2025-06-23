Berekum Arsenal secure Division One return after BARFA Super Middle League triumph

Berekum Arsenal FC have sealed their return to the Division One League after defeating Bectero Sasana FC 2-1 in the final of the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association (BARFA) Super Middle League.

The win, recorded at the Berekum Golden City Park, confirmed Arsenal’s promotion to the GFA Access Division One League for the 2025/26 season.

Adamu Mohammed emerged as the hero of the day, scoring both goals for the Berekum side with composed finishes that underlined his attacking instinct. Ken Kwadwo Adjei pulled one back for Bectero Sasana, but the late pressure from the Techiman-based side was not enough to deny Arsenal their moment of triumph.

The result caps off a determined campaign from Berekum Arsenal, a club with deep footballing roots and aspirations of a full revival. Their return to Division One signals a renewed chapter after years away from the national spotlight.

Dr. Charles Osei Antoh, Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional FA, praised the club’s performance and the quality of officiating throughout the tournament. “This is not only a big achievement for Berekum Arsenal, but also a proud moment for the entire region,” he said.

The win has rekindled excitement in Berekum, a town that has long been a pillar of Ghanaian football. With momentum on their side and strong community backing, Arsenal will head into the new season determined to make their mark.