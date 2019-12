Berekum Chelsea are still retooling for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season with the signing of striker Cephas Doku.

Doku was snapped up from Accra-based Liberty Professionals to bolster their attack.

Chelsea confirmed Doku penned a three-year contract .

On Tuesday, the 2011 Ghana Premier League champions announced the signing of Nasiru Osman from lower-division side Still Believe FC on a permanent deal.