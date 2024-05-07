Berekum Chelsea and head coach Samuel Boadu charged with violating Premier League regulations

Berekum Chelsea head coach Samuel Boadu and the club have been charged with violating Ghana Premier League regulations following their match against Legon Cities FC.

Specifically, they are accused of breaching Section 38 (8) (a) and Section 34 (6) (a) of the 2019 regulations.

The club allegedly failed to present Boadu for the mandatory post-match press conference, while Boadu himself is accused of intentionally refusing to attend, constituting misconduct that brings the game into disrepute.

The club and Boadu have until May 9, 2024, to respond to these charges.

This development highlights the importance of adhering to regulations and promoting a positive image of the game.

The mandatory post-match press conference is an essential aspect of the game, allowing coaches to share their thoughts and insights with the media and fans.

By allegedly failing to comply with this regulation, Berekum Chelsea and Boadu risk damaging the reputation of the club and the league as a whole.

It remains to be seen how they will respond to these charges and what consequences may follow.