Berekum Chelsea announce transfer of defender Daniel Asiedu to Swiss giants FC Basel

Ghana Premier League outfit, Berekum Chelsea have announced the transfer of defender Daniel Asiedu to Swiss powerhouse FC Basel.

The 20-year-old defender joins Basel on a permanent deal and is expected to continue his development at the club.

He signed a contract that will keep the enterprising defender at the club until 2026 with an option to extend. Asiedu completed his trial in early 2024, but his move delayed after picking up an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“We are pleased to inform you that our defender, Daniel Asiedu, has joined the Swiss giant, FC Basel,” a statement from the club reads.

The talented defender's remarkable performance in the Ghana Premier League caught the attention of Basel, earning him a significant move to the Swiss top division.

He becomes the latest Berekum Chelsea player to join Basel after midfielder Emmanuel Essiam, who joined the club in 2021/22 season.

Asiedu's transfer marks a significant step in his career, providing him with an opportunity to compete at the highest level in European football.

FC Basel, one of Switzerland’s most decorated clubs, has a strong reputation for developing talent and competing at the highest levels of European football.

With this move, the young Ghanaian defender will be looking to make his mark in Switzerland and continue his development on a bigger stage.