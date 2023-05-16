Berekum Chelsea bankroller Bernard Amofa Jantuah set to contest for Ghana FA presidency

Bankroller of Berekum Chelsea and Business magnate Bernard Nana Yaw Amofa Jantuah has declared his intention to contest for the presidential role of the Ghana Football Association, GHANAsoccernet.com understands

Amofa Jantuah is the CEO of Benamof Group of Companies and has been bankrolling the Ghana Premier League club since his takeover as majority share holder of the club.

The business mogul, who also doubles as a politician, was appointed president of the Berekum-based club in November 2021 following the takeover.

Amofa Jantuah is also a widely known philanthropist who has vast experience in administration, amongst others.

Kurt E.S. Okraku, the incumbent President of the Ghana FA, and the Executive Council will see their mandate expire on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

The businessman kum politician is awaiting the roadmap for the Ghana FA presidential and Executive Council elections to pick his forms to contest for the presidency.

This means fresh elections must be conducted to elect the new leadership of the football association.