Berekum Chelsea bolster squad with signing of defender Seidu Mohammed

Berekum Chelsea have announced the acquisition of defender Seidu Mohammed from Kumasi's second-division outfit Ebony FC.

The young centre-back, who has been training with Berekum Chelsea for the past few weeks and actively participating in their preseason preparations held in Kumasi, has signed his contract.

After showcasing his skills in the blue shirt during this short stint, fruitful negotiations culminated in Seidu Mohammed signing a three-year contract.

The promising defender's commitment to Berekum Chelsea will extend until 2026, demonstrating the club's investment in nurturing young talent.

Seidu Mohammed's arrival is anticipated to fill the void left by highly-rated defender Henry Ansu, who departed for Asante Kotoko.

Having previously played for Asokwa Deportivo, Seidu Mohammed is not a stranger to the football scene. He was an integral part of the Ebony FC side that successfully qualified for the Ashanti Regional second division Middle League last season. His recent accolade as the Most Valuable Player in the Adonko Inter-Community soccer tournament further underscores his potential.