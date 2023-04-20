Berekum Chelsea boss confident despite star Afriyie Mezack's departure

Berekum Chelsea head coach Christopher Ennin is confident his team will perform well in the remaining games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season without their top scorer Afriyie Mezack, who is set to move abroad.

Mezack was the leading scorer in the league with 11 goals from 22 games before his departure for trials in Europe.

However, Berekum Chelsea defeated defending champions Asante Kotoko 3-0 in their first game without him, and Ennin believes they can continue their good form.

He said, "We really prepared for this game. Many are thinking without Afriyie Mezach we are going to struggle but we worked a lot even yesterday we were doing a lot of finishing and scoring. I’m not surprised by the scoreline, I’m praying that it continues. We really prepared, watched their videos and we carried the day."

They are currently in 8th place on the league table with 37 points from 26 games.