Berekum Chelsea captain reflects on departure of Henry Ansu and Kalo Ouattara

Berekum Chelsea captain Zakaria Fuseini has shared his thoughts on the departure of key duo Henry Ansu and Kalo Ouattara ahead of the upcoming season.

The duo have successfully completed their medical examinations as they are on the verge of signing for fellow Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko.

In an interview with Kessben FM, Fuseini, a former Black Meteors defender, expressed his sentiments about the imminent departure of Ansu and Ouattara. He acknowledged their pivotal contributions to the team's performance in the previous season and conveyed that their absence will be felt as the team approaches the upcoming campaign.

"Ansu and Ouattara were key players for the team last season. Their exit is something that you cannot stop because everyone seeks to move forward. When the opportunity comes, you have to grab it and move. To the team, I think we will miss them a lot," Fuseini remarked.

Currently stationed in Kumasi for their preseason preparations, Berekum Chelsea are diligently gearing up for the challenges that await them in the 2023/24 season.