Berekum Chelsea captain Zakaria Fuseini close to joining Asante Kotoko

Berekum Chelsea skipper Zakaria Fuseini is on the verge of sealing a move to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, with a deal expected to be finalised by the end of the week.

The 27-year-old centre-back is one of the most experienced defenders in the Ghana Premier League, having featured consistently since making his top-flight debut in 2014. He has been a key figure in the ongoing campaign, making 30 appearances and contributing four goal involvements, three goals and one assist.

According to Kumasi-based Opemsuo Radio, Fuseini has already agreed personal terms with Kotoko. The transfer comes on the recommendation of coach Karim Zito, who is set to take over the Porcupine Warriors on a full-time basis for the 2025/26 season.

Fuseini is expected to play a central role in the club’s rebuilding project and will reunite with his former Berekum Chelsea teammates Lord Amoah, Patrick Asiedu, and Henry Ansu, who have also made the switch to Kotoko.