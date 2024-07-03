Berekum Chelsea captain Zakaria Fuseini dreams of playing for Ghana and winning AFCON

Berekum Chelsea captain Zakaria Fuseini has expressed his dream of playing for Ghana and winning the Africa Cup of Nations.

Fuseini, who previously played in Spain, helped Berekum Chelsea finish third last season, boosting his reputation in the local football scene.

His consistent performances have sparked discussions about his potential inclusion in the senior national team, a prospect Fuseini would welcome.

Speaking on Koforidua-based Bryt FM, he said, "It is the aim of every player to represent his country at the national level. Personally, it is my dream to make it to the Black Stars one day, and eventually be part of the squad that will lift the AFCON trophy for the country."

The 26-year-old defender began his career with Berekum Chelsea and has remained with the club.

During the 2021/22 season, he was loaned to San Fernando CD in Spain. After his loan deal expired, Fuseini returned to Berekum Chelsea.

Fuseini was instrumental in Berekum Chelsea's strong performance in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League campaign, making 31 appearances and providing a solid presence at the back for the Bibires.