Berekum Chelsea captain Zakaria Fuseini maintains optimism for Ghana Premier League title challenge

Berekum Chelsea captain Zakaria Fuseini remains steadfast in his belief that his team can mount a challenge for the Ghana Premier League title this season, despite their current position in the league standings.

They currently occupy the eighth spot on the domestic top-flight table with 41 points, sitting 11 points behind log leaders Samartex. However, with five games left in the season, Fuseini refuses to give up hope.

“It’s not all over yet, there is still hope until the league is over,” Fuseini emphasised, expressing confidence in his team's ability to make a late surge in the title race, as quoted by Footballghana.com.

Chelsea's next challenge comes in the form of a clash against Hearts of Oak on Wednesday, in a crucial matchday 29 fixture at the Golden City Park. Fuseini is determined to lead his team to victory, knowing that a win would propel them further up the table.

“We are well concentrated and much determined ahead of the Hearts game. We are going all out to pick all the maximum three points,” Fuseini affirmed, highlighting his team's focus and determination for the upcoming match.

The highly anticipated encounter, originally slated for last weekend in Berekum, was postponed due to a venue clash with a Durbar event. Both Berekum Chelsea and Hearts of Oak enter the match following defeats in their previous Premier League outings, making the showdown even more crucial for both sides.

With the league title still within reach, Berekum Chelsea and Zakaria Fuseini are poised to give their all in pursuit of victory against Hearts of Oak and to keep their hopes alive in the Ghana Premier League title race.