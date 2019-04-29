Berekum Chelsea chief Oduro Sarfo fingers Kotokos' Amo Sarpong for Golden City Park chaos

Berekum Chelsea General Manager Oduro Sarfo has blamed Asante Kotoko Policy Analyst Amo Sarpong for instigating the melee at the Golden City Park on Sunday.

Sarfo claims the management are unhappy with the behaviour of Sarpong who fired gunshots during the misunderstanding with Chelsea officials

That is said to have infuriated the home fans who attacked and beat him up.

''I was told Dr. Amo Sarpong came without a ticket and he wanted to enter because he said he is a Berekum boy and as such nobody can touch him and after some argument he rushed to his car and picked the gun. He gave about 6 or more warning shots,'' Sarfo told Happy FM Sports

''I don’t think giving another opportunity Dr. Amo Sarpong will resort to shooting a gun when there is a little misunderstanding happened.

''What happened has nothing to do with crowd violence but all these vigilante groups guiding teams. Kotoko came with 10 big men who didn’t have tickets. According to them, they are the protectors of the team.

''Nobody can blame Berekum Chelsea for what happened. The provocation came but we were calm and wanted to play the game peacefully. We shouldn’t make things look good for Kotoko.

“It is wrong and even Kotoko officials are not happy with what Dr Amo Sarpong did.