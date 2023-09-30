Berekum Chelsea coach Christopher Ennin hopes for a quick turnaround after Accra Lions draw

Berekum Chelsea coach, Christopher Ennin is hoping his team can bounce back after going winless in their last two games in the Ghana Premier League.

The Susubiribies were held to a 1-1 draw by Accra Lions at the Golden City Park. Chelsea had lost to Karela United on matchday 2 and were eager for victory against Lions.

However, they were handed an early scare after Bernard Kesse opened the scoring for the visitors after ten minutes. Mezack Afriyie levelled the scores for the host on the hour mark.

"I can't really describe what is happening but coming back from a loss and getting a draw, I think we need to go back and work so that we can bounce back as early as possible," he said after the game.

"Coming back from such a huge loss, 3-1 away and coming back home and getting a draw, it's not all bad but we need to still push," he added.

Berekum Chelsea will travel to Dormaa for their fourth game of the campaign.