Berekum Chelsea coach Christopher Ennin 'not surprised' by Kalo Ouattara's display against Kotoko

Berekum Chelsea tactician Christopher Ennin says he is not amazed by the performance of his striker Kalo Ouattara in their 3-0 thrashing of Kotoko at the Golden City Park on Friday, April 14 2023.

Kalo was excellent in the game as he netted a brace. Both goals were powerful headers which Kotoko goalie, Danlad Ibrahim could do nothing about. Collins Ameyaw assisted in both goals by sending in those crosses which Kalo headed home. Kalo's opener was on 50 minutes, followed by his second on 63 minutes.

Patrick Ansu sealed the victory for Chelsea by scoring their third in the 85th minute.

Speaking to StarTimes after full time, Ennin said the striker's hard work has paid off.

"Yes, he is coming because I am working on him personally. After the team training, he is personally working with me the whole week so I'm not surprised he put in that great performance. So I'm just hoping that he continues," he revealed.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante