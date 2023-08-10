Berekum Chelsea coach Christopher Ennin promises improved pitch at Golden City Park

Head coach of Berekum Chelsea has disclosed that work is ongoing at the Golden City Park to get the pitch in a better condition than last season.

The Golden City Park in Berekum is the home ground for the club but has come under intense criticism by many a Ghana Premier League team because of the poor state of the pitch.

The park is managed by Berekum Municipal Assembly on behalf of the people of Berekum.

Ennin agrees that the pitch needs a facelift and has told Kessben Sports: “This time around you yourself will praise us because the pitch is going to be fine. I am surprised teams complain about our pitch. We don’t train there just like an away team. Most of the Ghana Premier League teams are strong at home but when you win at home they complain about your pitch. But this season we are going to make it better.”

The Bibires are currently in Kumasi for their pre-season training ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

By Suleman Asante