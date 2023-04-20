Berekum Chelsea coach Christopher Ennin sets sights on top-four finish

Berekum Chelsea coach Christopher Ennin is confident his team can finish in the top four of this season’s Ghana Premier League.

The team currently sit in eighth place with 37 points from 26 games, four points behind fourth-place Bechem United and ten points behind league leaders Aduana FC.

Ennin expressed his belief in his team's ability to achieve this goal after their shock 3-0 win over defending champions Asante Kotoko.

"Definitely, the sky should be my limit," he said. "I’m still fighting, I’m still pushing and the most important thing is, I’m so happy not even with the points but I’m really happy with the score line. Because it became something that it’s only one goal that I get at home."

Ennin's team will hope to build on their recent success and push for a top-four finish in the remaining games of the season.