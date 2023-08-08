Berekum Chelsea coach debunks contacts with Kotoko over Kalo Ouatarra and Henry Ansu transfers

Berekum Chelsea coach Christopher Ennin has refuted reports in the media suggesting Asante Kotoko have captured two of his team's players ahead of the upcoming season.

Defender Henry Ansu and striker Kalo Ouattara are believed to be closing in on a move to the Porcupine Warriors as they aim to strengthen their team while they anticipate an improved performance in the new season compared to last season.

Christopher Ennin has however spoken about the reports indicating that both players are still in the team with no contacts from any club for their services.

“For now, I know nothing about the move, so I can’t say much about it. I have not released any of my players to Kotoko. Being the head coach, I know nothing about it so they are still part of the team” he told Kessben FM.

Ouattarra was said to be be identified by the Porcupine Warriors as one with the necessary abilities to complement their attack and an agreement was believed to be in place between Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea over the transfer fee of the player with a medical examination anticipated to follow up soon.

The 21-year-old striker was also close to an agreement on personal terms as well and was expected to reunite with his teammate Henry Ansu had also reportedly agreed to join the Ghanaian giants.

Berekum Chelsea have begun preseason training in an effort to assemble a strong team that can have an influence in the forthcoming season.