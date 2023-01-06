Berekum Chelsea coach Ennin left frustrated after Kotoku Royals defeat

Berekum Chelsea coach Christopher Ennin cannot put a finger on why his side continue to blow their leads during games in the Ghana Premier League.

His latest frustration was on Friday, 6 January 2023, when the Blues took the lead against newly-promoted Kotoku Royals and ended up losing 2-1 in Cape Coast.

Berekum Chelsea took an early lead in the 9th minute through Kalo Outtara but Royals levelled just after the half-hour mark courtesy Edward Mensah.

Four minutes later, the home team snatched the lead through Richard Dzikoe and went on to bag the points.

After the match, Ennin told StarTimes’ Nana Darkwa Gyasi: “It started from Tamale City, we draw and again in Kotoko and it has happened again here.

“It’s something that I’m still working on it because anytime we go away and we get a goal, we are back struggling so it’s something that I have to work on.

“It’s something that being a coach me and my technical team have to look at.''

He added: “Within the first 20 minutes the, game plan was working and after we got the goal we forget about everything. I don’t know what they (his side) were playing after 20 minutes.”

By Suleman Asante

