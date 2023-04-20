Berekum Chelsea coach praises team's improvement after thrashing Kotoko

Berekum Chelsea head coach Christopher Ennin expressed his joy and satisfaction with his team's performance after they recorded an emphatic 3-0 win over Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League match last Friday.

The coach believes that their victory over the defending champions is proof of their improvement and hard work. Ennin also congratulated his players and staff for their efforts.

Speaking after the game, he said, "Beating a big club like Asante Kotoko tells you how improved we are. I’m really grateful to my players and technical team for the great work we did."

Berekum Chelsea currently sit in 8th place on the league table with 37 points from 26 games, but Ennin remains optimistic about their chances of finishing in the top four.

Their next game is away to Bibiani GoldStars this weekend away from home.