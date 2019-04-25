Berekum Chelsea coach Randolf Armah with his players performance in defeat to Kotoko

Berekum Chelsea coach Randolf Armah is satisfied with his team's performance despite losing to Asante Kotoko on Wednesday in the GFA Special Competition.

The Berekum Blues impressed against the Ghanaian giants but failed to take their chances as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat courtesy second half goals from Emmanuel Gyemfi and Fatawu Safiu.

"We did well, we could have built on from our good start of the game but we didn’t, my players lost control of the game, Kotoko took control of the second half and where the better team for most of the second period," Coach Armah said after the match.

"I don’t think Kotoko where better than us overall though, we could’ve done more for ourselves."

"I congratulate my team for not crumpling even when Kotoko scored two, we have a lot of positives and a few minor mistakes that we will go back and correct.

"The penalty was not a penalty he clearly misread the collision to be a foul when it wasn’t, he could have given himself ample time to think that decision through. Apart from that the referee had a good game."